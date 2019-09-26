|
Virginia "Jenny" Matthews Watson, 85, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Beulah Baptist Church, 5544 North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Alvin Theriot (Altamease), Morris Watson Jr. and Vincent Watson (Tasha); daughters, June Wallis (Lloyd) and Michele Forman (Charles); 22 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Matthews; and sister, Sally Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Watson Sr.; granddaughter, Angela Wallis; great-grandson, Damion Wallis; parents, Eddie, Sr. and Clara Grogan Matthews; brothers, Eddie, Jr. and Earl Matthews; and sister, Mary Hite.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019