Virginia Stacy Ratcliff Scott, 64, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



She is survived by her daughter, Shantell Duhon (Vincent); her grandchild, Raymond Clay Duhon; a daughter in the eyes of Virginia, Charlene Voisin and her children, Jonathan, Joshua, and Shawna Priestley; her siblings, Opal Sullivan, Ruby Luke, Stella Dupre, Linda Armon, Sally Arman, Calvin Ratcliff and Charles Ratcliff; and her ex-husband, Kenneth Scott.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Lorena Ratcliff; and her siblings, Genie Jarmin, Ethel Ray, Babara Bosin and Joe Ratcliff.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





