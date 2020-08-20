1/1
Virginia Stacy (Ratcliff) Scott
Virginia Stacy Ratcliff Scott, 64, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter, Shantell Duhon (Vincent); her grandchild, Raymond Clay Duhon; a daughter in the eyes of Virginia, Charlene Voisin and her children, Jonathan, Joshua, and Shawna Priestley; her siblings, Opal Sullivan, Ruby Luke, Stella Dupre, Linda Armon, Sally Arman, Calvin Ratcliff and Charles Ratcliff; and her ex-husband, Kenneth Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Lorena Ratcliff; and her siblings, Genie Jarmin, Ethel Ray, Babara Bosin and Joe Ratcliff.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
