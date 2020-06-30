Vivian Babin Miller
Vivian Babin Miller, 82, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away on June 27, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor o from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 12 noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg, Louisiana.

She is survived by her sons, Drexter Babin and wife Melinda, James Babin Jr.; daughters, Pamella Blank and husband Barry, Debra Guidry, Sherry Belanger and husband Ronnie, and Charlotte Higginbotham and husband Sherman; stepsons, Derwood Miller, Allen Miller Jr. and wife, Rene, Everette Miller; stepdaughter, Ivy Miller; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Babin Sr. and Allen Miller Sr.; stepson, Chevron Miller; brother, Horace Bourg; and sisters, Clara Verdin, Emma Mills, and Elizabeth Pitre.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
JUL
2
Service
12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
