Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Vivian Elizabeth Maronge Landry Obituary
Vivian Elizabeth Maronge Landry, 97, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her three children, daughter Mary and husband Frederick Hebert; sons Wayne and friend Sally Bourgeois and Mark and wife Beba Landry; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip (P.J.) Landry; parents Philip (Pappy) Maronge and Elizabeth Toups Maronge; her sisters, Laura Mae Ayo and Grace Beniot; brothers William (Bill) Maronge and Philip Maronge Jr.; and daughter-in-law Merilla Landry.

She loved to cook and especially bake. Her specialty was chest squares which she shared with family and friends. Vivian will be missed by many.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
