Vivian Grabert Giroir, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Giroir was born on Feb. 18, 1931, in Raceland. She has resided in both New Iberia and Houma most of her life.
She was a homemaker, a caretaker, an amazing cook, a grandmother, a mother-in-law and a stepmother and she excelled at every one of them. Her family never doubted her love and knew she adored them no matter what. Never having worked outside the home, the work she did to bring joy to her family preparing meals, shopping, or just being there when they got off the school bus was enough for her, and for them. She will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Giroir was the daughter of late Harris Joseph Grabert, Sr. and Edna Marie Grabert of Raceland. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Everett Talbot Giroir Sr, son Everett Talbot Giroir, Jr., and siblings Lindsey Grabert, Sr, Zona Darcey, Violet Dupre, Annabell Pelegrin, Bell Labit, Lionel Grabert, Florence Brunet, Floyd Grabert and Harris Grabert.
Survivors include her friend Mr. Ollie Willams, daughter Carole Ann Hasty and husband Michael of Wilmington, N.C., her sister Pearl Moss of Houma, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Thibodeaux and husband Michael of New Iberia and her granddaughters Sydney Jo LeBlanc and husband Jed, Lanie McCroskey and husband Sam, and Mary Courtney Dugas and husband Taylor, all of New Iberia. Survivors also include her great-grandchildren Joseph LeBlanc, Elizabeth Katherine LeBlanc, Lucy LeBlanc, Patrick McCroskey and Thomas McCroskey. She was cherished deeply by all.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ellen Mullen and Dr. Timothy Viator and their staff for their care over the years. They would also like to thank Ben Baudoin and Maghon Thomas of Acadian Ambulance, IMC ER and cath lab staff, Dr. Mark McInnis, David Detwiler, Emily Begnaud, Riley Gonsoulin, Dr. Paul Gulotta, ICU charge nurse Kerrill James; OLOL Heart Hospital staff, Dr. D.J. Daly, Dr. Eric Thomasee, and ICU nurses Timothy, Brittany and Brett. The family is also forever grateful to Fr. Garrett Savoie and Fr. Korey Lavergne for their support and prayers.
Mrs. Giroir's wishes were to donate her body to Tulane Medical Center, therefore a memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Iberia on Saturday Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Korey Lavergne and Deacon Durk Viator officiating. There will be a celebration of life for friends and family afterwards at the home of granddaughter Sydney Jo LeBlanc in New Iberia.
