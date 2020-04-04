|
Vivian Marie Cheramie DeFelice, 87, a native of Golden Meadow and longtime resident of Larose, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, from pneumonia and COVID-19.
Vivian was known in the community as "Miss Viv" or "Nurse Viv." She was proud to be a member of the Golden Meadow High School Class of 1950, and a graduate of New Orleans' Charity Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1953. She had a long career as a nurse at Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Galliano. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow and, later, Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose.
In addition to her professional career and family, Vivian was a talented seamstress and cook; she loved reading, movies, and shopping; she hosted many Christmas parties, July 4th barbeques, and Easter Egg hunts; and she enjoyed having company and telling stories at three o'clock coffee hour.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette and husband, John Gavigan of Destrehan; son, Dane DeFelice of Houston, TX; daughter, Ramona and husband, Robert Long of Newark, DE; son, Stephen DeFelice and wife, Michele Edington of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Sumner Long and partner, Nancy Ranalli, Talbot Long, and Kaitlyn Gavigan; great-grandchildren, Sydney Nicole Long and Francis Henry Long; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her sister, Norma Cheramie Chiasson; and sister-in-law, Joanne Cheramie; sister-in-law, Claudette DeFelice and husband, Jim Sanguinetti; and brother-in-law, Claude DeFelice and wife, Bonnie Galliano.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Raymond Joseph DeFelice of Larose; her parents, Paris and Clemence Guidry Cheramie of Golden Meadow; her brothers, Joseph Cheramie and wife, Lorraine, Calvin "Fox" Cheramie and wife, Mildred, and William Cheramie; her sisters, Lorina Cheramie and husband, Eldon Lafont, and Mary Lou Cheramie and husband, Leonce Danos; and brother-in-law, Roy Chiasson.
She is also predeceased by her in-laws, John and Euphrasie Guidroz DeFelice of Larose; and brothers-in-law, Johnny DeFelice and wife, Jennie Plaisance, and Stephen Luke DeFelice.
A private graveside burial was held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church on April 3. A memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate a well-lived life.
The family wishes to acknowledge with appreciation the extraordinary care from the nurses and staff at Ormond Nursing & Care Center, and the kind attention from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Destrehan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Catherine's Hospice in LaPlace, or honor a nurse with an act of kindness.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020