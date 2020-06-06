Vivian Vicknair Pitre
Vivian Vicknair Pitre, 82, a native of Killona and a resident of Hahnville, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Hahnville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Taft.

Vivian is survived by her daughter, Robin Rogers (Jimmy); son, Bruce Pitre; grandchildren Jason Rogers, Sr. (Stacey) and Sally Rogers; great-grandson, Jason Rogers Jr.; and sister, Hilda O'Brien.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Pitre, Sr.; son, Robert Pitre Jr.; parents, Otto Sr. and Amanda Vicknair; sisters Peggy Gautreaux and Ivy LeBlanc; and brothers Remi Vicknair, and Otto "Tex" Vicknair Jr.

Vivian retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 54 years of service.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes, LLC
211 Westside Blvd
Houma, LA 70363
985-876-5442
