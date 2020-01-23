Home

Vorris Joseph Granger Jr. Obituary
Vorris Joseph Granger Jr., 68, a native of Centerville in St. Mary Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Greater New Salem Baptist Church, 818 Lafayette Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Cornerstone Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Karen Ann Knightshead Granger; sons, Sarel and Marvin Granger; daughters, Shelita Granger-Smith (Timothy), Marquitta Granger-Boutain and Latoya Holmes; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Welton Granger (Marion), Anthony Granger (Sherita) and Ivory Granger; sisters, Betty Granger and Lois VanBuren (Kenneth); and godchild, Aletha Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vorris Sr. and Louise Johnson Granger; in-laws, Henry Sr. and Ella Moses Knightshead; son-in-law, Michael Boutain.

Brother Vorris was a loyal member of Cornerstone Baptist Church where he proudly served as head usher and maintained the church grounds without hesitation. He was a member of Pomegranate Lodge 135 Free and Accepted Mason and a U.S. Army veteran.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
