|
|
Wade H. Graham III, age 68, passed away at his residence on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. He was a native of Crestview, Fla. and a longtime resident of Houma.
Wade is survived by his son, Wade H. Graham IV; grandson Kyle Graham; sisters Sandra Hart, and Gail Graham; niece Jennifer Fleming; grandnieces Macy Boudreaux and Emma Ezell; and grandnephew Kason Boudreaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade H. Graham Jr. and Mary Louise Pate Graham.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019