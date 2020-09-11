After a brave battle with cancer, Wade Michael Kullman, 59, a native and resident of Donner, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.



There are no services planned at this time.



He is survived by his parents, Donald and Ruth Kullman; children, Kristi Lirette and husband Doug, Derek Kullman, and Leah Kullman; grandchildren, Benson Lirette and Layla Kullman; and brothers, Wayne and Blayne Kullman.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Mollie Dugas, Otto and Ollie Kullman; aunt, Joan Dugas; and uncles, Danny and Gary Kullman.



Wade was a dedicated brother, father, and friend. His family is honored to carry on his legacy of strength, hard work, and his heart to help others. Wade was a simple man who was loved by everyone who met him. He enjoyed being outdoors. Wade loved spending time in Grand Isle, fishing, trapping, hunting, boiling seafood, and working in the yard.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers or donations, you plant a tree in his memory.



Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray.





