1/1
Wade Michael Kullman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a brave battle with cancer, Wade Michael Kullman, 59, a native and resident of Donner, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

There are no services planned at this time.

He is survived by his parents, Donald and Ruth Kullman; children, Kristi Lirette and husband Doug, Derek Kullman, and Leah Kullman; grandchildren, Benson Lirette and Layla Kullman; and brothers, Wayne and Blayne Kullman.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Mollie Dugas, Otto and Ollie Kullman; aunt, Joan Dugas; and uncles, Danny and Gary Kullman.

Wade was a dedicated brother, father, and friend. His family is honored to carry on his legacy of strength, hard work, and his heart to help others. Wade was a simple man who was loved by everyone who met him. He enjoyed being outdoors. Wade loved spending time in Grand Isle, fishing, trapping, hunting, boiling seafood, and working in the yard.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or donations, you plant a tree in his memory.

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved