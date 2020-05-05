Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Wade Thomas Horn Obituary
Wade Thomas Horn, 65, a native of Luling and resident of Chauvin, passed away on April 30, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by father, Donald Horn; mother, Margo L. Brumley; brothers, Thomas Horn (Shirely) and Kirt Horn Sr.; godchild, Jason Thomas Horn; nephew, Kirt Horn Jr. (Rachel); niece, Farrah Horn; great-nephews, Jace, Jake, Johnathon, Timothy; great-niece, Samantha; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his stepfather, William Brumley; grandparents, Thomas and Maudy Lussan, Allen and Irene Horn; and uncle, Tommy Lussan.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 5 to May 6, 2020
