Wade Thomas Horn, 65, a native of Luling and resident of Chauvin, passed away on April 30, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by father, Donald Horn; mother, Margo L. Brumley; brothers, Thomas Horn (Shirely) and Kirt Horn Sr.; godchild, Jason Thomas Horn; nephew, Kirt Horn Jr. (Rachel); niece, Farrah Horn; great-nephews, Jace, Jake, Johnathon, Timothy; great-niece, Samantha; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his stepfather, William Brumley; grandparents, Thomas and Maudy Lussan, Allen and Irene Horn; and uncle, Tommy Lussan.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 5 to May 6, 2020