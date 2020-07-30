1/1
Wallace B. "Scott" Bradley Sr.
Wallace B. "Scott" Bradley Sr. passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 86, a native of Lafourche Parish.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Williams and Southall Chapel in Thibodaux.

Wallace is survived by his children, Annie Streams (Floyd), Sheryl Ward, Mary Bradley (Gerald), Patricia Lewis, Edward Bradley (Gloria), Michael Bradley and Wallace Bradley Jr.; sister, Viola Brown (John); brother-in-law, Otis Hollingsworth; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora Lee Bradley; parents, James Bradley and Mary W. Stevenson; stepfather, John Stevenson Jr.; grandparents, Viola and Willie Williams; son-in-law, Craig Ward; great-granddaughter, Cambre Milani Ward; brothers, Jerry and Jimmy Parker; and sisters, Gertrude Parker and Betty Hollingsworth.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
