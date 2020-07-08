Wallace "T-Boy" Joseph Roger Jr., 69, a native and lifelong resident of Thibodaux, died on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside service and internment of his ashes was held in St. Joseph Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was the oldest son of the late Wallace J. and Beulah (Ordogne) Roger Sr. He was a 1968 graduate of E.D. White High School and was a welder by trade. He is survived by his sons, all from Thibodaux: Brett and his wife Crystal and their son Braden; Matthew and his son Dreyton and daughter Paige; and Nathan and his wife Amy and their daughter Josie.
He is also survived by the mother of his children, Karen Albert Roger; his fur baby, Lucky; and his brothers, Robert "Robear" J. Roger, Sr. of Broussard; Barry P. Roger of Porter, Texas; Gregory J. Roger of Thibodaux; and Gerard C. Roger of Abbeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sheila Roger Durocher of Shreveport, La.
"T-Boy," as he was lovingly known, was a big man with a big heart. He freely shared many acts of selflessness and kindness with those around him. Heaven has gained a kind soul who brought love and laughter to all those he met. He dearly loved spending time with his family, especially his sons, their wives and his grandchildren who will sorely miss his loving affection. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards with his friends, as well as being the "communication channel" of the family (a trait he learned well from his mother). Despite many health challenges later in his life, he always had a deep faith and a cheerful outlook. Everyone will miss his regular phone calls, his enduring smile, the twinkle in his eyes and his jovial nature.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association
, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or St. Genevieve Catholic Church.