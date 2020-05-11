|
|
Wallace Lawrence Naquin, 84, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
A private visitation was held for the family, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elaine Becnel Naquin; children, Trent Naquin (Tammy) and Todd Naquin (Cherie); grandchildren, Christhoper Naquin (Jherah), Taryn Clement (Joshua), Chelsey Trosclair (Cody), Tess Chiasson (Patrick), and Tiffany Chiasson (Devon); seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Naquin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Naquin and Delphine Duet Naquin; brothers, Clarence, Freddie and Sidney Naquin; and sisters, Inez Landry, Marie Baye and infant sister.
Special thanks to Dr. Wayne Pharo, Dr. Chester Boudreaux and Dr. Chad Dugas.
Wallace loved visiting his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid home gardener and loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was also proud of his service in The Louisiana National Guard with an Honorable Discharge in 1963.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 11 to May 12, 2020