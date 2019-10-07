Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Wallace Ellender
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Ann’s Catholic Church - in the sanctuary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ann’s Catholic Church
Bourg, LA
Wallace Richard Ellender Jr.

Wallace Richard Ellender Jr. Obituary
On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 Wallace Richard Ellender Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86. Wallace was born on Oct. 21, 1932 in Terrebonne Parish to Wallace Richard Ellender and Clara Crossman Ellender.
Wallace graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1950 and from Louisiana State University in 1954 with a degree in agriculture. After serving as lieutenant in the U.S. Army in Panama, he returned home to run the fourth-generation family sugar cane farm, which he dedicated his life to for over 40 years.
On July 17, 1954 Wallace married Coralie Hebert, his high school sweetheart and love of his life. Together they had six children, who he loved and adored. Wallace was a devoted parishioner of St. Ann's Catholic Church, an avid fisherman and skilled carpenter. He enjoyed fishing at Last Island and Grand Isle, and traveling with friends, family and those he loved. As the family patriarch, he was strong with a kind and generous spirit. He was loved by all and will be missed by many.
Wallace is proceeded in death by his parents, Wallace Richard Ellender and Clara Crossman Ellender.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Coralie Hebert Ellender; sisters, Jacqueline Ellender Rome and Sally Jane Ellender; and children, Wallace (Theresa) Ellender III, Tom (Linda) Ellender, Paul (Carla) Ellender, Philip (Carole) Ellender, Danny (Amy) Ellender and Renee' (Todd) Ellender Anders. Wallace is also survived by 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, in Bourg, with the Rev. Cody Chatagnier officiating as principal celebrant.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Interment will follow at St. Ann's Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
