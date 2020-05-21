Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
Wallace Rodrigue Jr. Obituary
Wallace Rodrigue Jr., 75, a native and resident of Montegut, passed away on May 12, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Jason Rodrigue, Sr. and Jeremy Rodrigue, Sr. (Shelley); daughters, Melissa Ledet and Belinda Plaisance (Carl); brothers, Roy Rodrigue (Nancy), Junius Rodrigue (Sandra) and Ray Rodrigue (Darlene); sisters, Wilma Boudreaux, Velma Bourg, Hilda LeBoeuf (Emery) and Thelma Picou; grandchildren Carl Plaisance, Jr., Heather Plaisance, Jason Rodrigue, Jr., Jessie Plaisance, Krystal Ledet, Wallace Ledet, Bethany Rodrigue, Jaylyn Rodrigue, Jarred Rodrigue, Jeremy Rodrigue, Jr. and Layla Scardina; great-grandchildren Alexus Malbrough, Brandon Malbrough, Mckenzie Ledet, Wallace Ledet Jr., Alyssa Smith, Jeremiah Rodrigue and Aliyah Billiot.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Dupre Rodrigue; son, Jessie Rodrigue; parents, Wallace Rodrigue, Sr. and Agnus Guy Rodrigue; brother, Lawrence Bouquet; and great-grandson Sage Malbrough.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020
