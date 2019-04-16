|
Wally Joe Ordoyne, a resident of Choctaw, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. He was "our miracle" for 39 years.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Thibodaux Funeral Home and will resume from 9 a.m. until funeral time Wednesday, April 17 at St. James Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Wesley and Linda Ordoyne; sister, Lisa Ordoyne Boudreaux and husband, Derrel; and godparents, Timmy and Marilyn Hebert.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wallace and Pearly Delatte Ordoyne and Adam and Lucille Boudreaux; and godfather, Roy Ordoyne.
The family would like to thank his caregiver Angela "Angel" Kliebert for her care and compassion. They would also like to thank Lafourche Arc, the local volunteer fire departments, Acadian Ambulance and the staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center ICU.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019