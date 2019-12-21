Home

Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
Walter Boyd Obituary
Walter Boyd, 63, a native and resident of Raceland, departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Monday, Dec. 23, at Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial in Morning Star Cemetery in Raceland.

Walter leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Walter Ingram; daughters, Nicole Hensley and Heavenly Boyd; and sisters, Carrie Toussaint and Malinda Lazard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lubertha and Ernest Boyd; son, Ketrick Boyd; brothers, Michael, Lawrence, Donald and George Boyd; and sisters, Anna Lee, Roxanne, Rosalee and Pamela Boyd and Joanne Griffin.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
