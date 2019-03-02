Walter Joseph Fitch Jr., age 61, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1:05 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. on Monday, March 4, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. until a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.



Walter is survived by his cousins, Paul, Mary Ann, Richard, Randy, Tommy and Douglas Foret, Susan Dennis and Brenda Sons.



Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Joseph Sr. and Louise Francis Fitch.



Special thanks to TGMC staff for their love and compassion during his stay in the hospital and also to TARC and his lifelong stay at Dixie Home Residence.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is honored to serve the Fitch family.