Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Walter Prather
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Prather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Frank Prather

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Frank Prather Obituary
Walter Frank Prather, 85, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was a native of Camp Hill, Alabama and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 to 8 p.m.at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, Sept. 5 at the funeral home. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, in Biloxi Nation Cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Walter is survived by his children, Kimberly Prather Frechette and husband Pierre Frechette, and Charles Prather and wife Christa Duplantis Prather; grandchildren, Alexandra Prather, Phillip Prather and Ryan Frechette; and siblings, William Prather, Kathryn Prather and Richard Prather.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maybelle Cecile Chauvin Prather; and parents William Prather and Esther Lee Prather.

Walter was an Alabama farm boy who made a home in the United States Navy and became the Cajun Commodore. He lived a life of adventure and love.

Walter was a proud veteran and naval aviator.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a local veterans group of choice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now