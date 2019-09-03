|
|
Walter Frank Prather, 85, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was a native of Camp Hill, Alabama and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 to 8 p.m.at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, Sept. 5 at the funeral home. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, in Biloxi Nation Cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Walter is survived by his children, Kimberly Prather Frechette and husband Pierre Frechette, and Charles Prather and wife Christa Duplantis Prather; grandchildren, Alexandra Prather, Phillip Prather and Ryan Frechette; and siblings, William Prather, Kathryn Prather and Richard Prather.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maybelle Cecile Chauvin Prather; and parents William Prather and Esther Lee Prather.
Walter was an Alabama farm boy who made a home in the United States Navy and became the Cajun Commodore. He lived a life of adventure and love.
Walter was a proud veteran and naval aviator.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a local veterans group of choice.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019