Walter Joseph LeBoeuf Obituary
Walter Joseph LeBoeuf, 68, of Houma, passed away on May 19, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his sister, Faye Domangue (Jr.); brothers, Junius Jr., Leo, Dennis and Freddy LeBoeuf; godchild Jill Fanguy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius LeBoeuf Sr. and Mabel Smith LeBoeuf; sister Gail Ragas; brothers Richard Ibos, Jesse LeBoeuf and Roy LeBoeuf; and godchild Dwayne Ragas.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Debra "Baboo" Duval for all the years of caring for him and loving him like a brother.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020
