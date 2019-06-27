|
|
Walter Lee Shoemake Jr., 83, of Schriever, passed away on June 25, 2019.
Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service to start at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his son, Jon Michael Shoemake; grandchildren, Jon Dyllan Shoemake and Robert Cody Shoemake; great-granddaughter, Stephanie Shoemake; and his brother, Roger Russell Shoemake.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Walter L. Shoemake III and Robert Nees Shoemake; parents, Walter Sr. and Martha Bythewood Shoemake; and his brother, David Shoemake.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019