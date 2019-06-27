Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Lee Shoemake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Lee Shoemake Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Lee Shoemake Jr. Obituary
Walter Lee Shoemake Jr., 83, of Schriever, passed away on June 25, 2019.
Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service to start at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his son, Jon Michael Shoemake; grandchildren, Jon Dyllan Shoemake and Robert Cody Shoemake; great-granddaughter, Stephanie Shoemake; and his brother, Roger Russell Shoemake.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Walter L. Shoemake III and Robert Nees Shoemake; parents, Walter Sr. and Martha Bythewood Shoemake; and his brother, David Shoemake.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now