Walton J. Eymard peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the age of 90, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of the late Beatrice Eymard; son of the late Hugh J. Eymard Sr. and Berthelia E. Eymard Bruce; stepson of the late Emile P. Bruce; loving father of Connie E. Tifft (Bill), Jo-Ann M. Eymard (Rick) and the late Dee Ann E. Autin (survived by Roy "Magoo"); grandfather of Jennifer Simmons (David), Billy Tifft, JoLynda Strandberg (Martin), Jessica Parrish (Corey), Marci Guilbeau and Zeke Autin (Becky); great-grandfather of David Simmons, Finley Simmons, Justin Vining, JoElla Strandberg, Jacques Strandberg, Brianna Wilson and Jacorie Parrish; great-great-grandfather of Jakai Wilson and Janae Wilson; and brother of the late Patsy Eymard, Roland Eymard and Hugh Eymard Jr. Walton.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Walton was born in Galliano and a resident of Marrero for 48 years. He worked most his life on Tug Boats becoming Capitan/Port Capitan on many boats. His passion in life was traveling with his wife, Beatrice and Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium. Besides traveling, his most loving passion was spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 or visit their website, www.heart.org or the , 2424 Edenborn Avenue, Metairie, La. 70001 or visit their website, in memory of Walton.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd. in Marrero. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019