Wanda Adams Danos, 81 a native of Lockport and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday May 4, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Wanda is survived by her children, Cindy D. (Steve) Copeland, Donald Danos, Jr. and Troy (Maria) Danos; granddaughter, Jennifer Copeland; and sisters, Shelia Adams and Marion Birdsal.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Don" "Coach" Danos; parents, Adolph and Jean Adams; brothers, Adolph, Jr. and Murphy Adams; and sisters, Aline Curole, Ethel Rome and Maude Ulrich.
Wanda loved gardening, music, decorating and garage sales.
Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 4 to May 5, 2020