Wanda Ann LeBoeuf, 68, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the funeral home.
She is survived by her godchild, Belinda LeBoeuf and husband, Benny; sister, Judy Solito and husband, Charles; brothers, Jack LeBoeuf and companion, Darlene, and Galen Leboeuf and wife, Donna; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special friend, Sondra Duncan; and daughters, Lisa Pitre and Brandy Watson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilman LeBoeuf and Loritta Authement LeBoeuf; and ex-husband, Mark Henry.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Haven.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019