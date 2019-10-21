Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Wanda Ann LeBoeuf

Wanda Ann LeBoeuf Obituary
Wanda Ann LeBoeuf, 68, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the funeral home.

She is survived by her godchild, Belinda LeBoeuf and husband, Benny; sister, Judy Solito and husband, Charles; brothers, Jack LeBoeuf and companion, Darlene, and Galen Leboeuf and wife, Donna; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special friend, Sondra Duncan; and daughters, Lisa Pitre and Brandy Watson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilman LeBoeuf and Loritta Authement LeBoeuf; and ex-husband, Mark Henry.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Haven.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
