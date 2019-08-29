|
|
Wanda Marie Anderson entered into eternal rest on Aug. 21, 2019. She was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Baton Rouge.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Shana Woods (Jarrad) and Shantrell Washington (Van); sisters Deborah Brown, Mary Tolliver (James) and Delisa Row (Aaron); brothers Ronald Anderson and Juan Johnson Sr.; grandchildren Colin and Caleb Woods.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eunice A. Cooks, father, Oliver Davis and brothers James Anderson and Oliver Anderson.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Full Gospel United Pentecostal Church, 6729 Mickens Rd. in Baton Rouge, Pastor Ryan Allmon officiating.
Interment will be in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019