Wanda N. Aucoin Obituary
Wanda N. Aucoin, age 80, a native of St. Louis, Missouri and a resident of Bourg, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Lloyd 'Butch' Aucoin Jr.; daughters, Ann-Margaret E. Aucoin and companion Joy Crisafi, and Nicole A. Melancon and husband Michael; sons, Lloyd A. Aucoin III, Matthew P. Aucoin, and companion Raymond Coburn; grandchildren, Christopher H. Dougan, Amanda L. Aucoin, Lloyd Adrien Aucoin IV, Alexander W. Aucoin, Alicia M. Aucoin, Arielle E. Aucoin, Kaitlyn M. Web, and Elizabeth R. Webb; stepgrandson, Ryne Melancon; sister, Ginger E. Neece; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wanda was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Rosetta Doyle Neece; siblings, Harold 'Bubby' Neece and Judith A. Jacobs; and daughter, Dana Aucoin Dougan.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
