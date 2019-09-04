Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Wanda Swafford Obituary
Wanda Swafford, 62, of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Sept. 1, 2019. She is now home in the arms of our heavenly father. She was the beloved wife of Thomas E. Swafford for 37 years. She was a mother, sister, a friend and a woman of great faith.

Wanda was a lung cancer survivor. She gave a courageous fight in her battle of cancer for over 16 years. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She could spend hours just looking at the stars dreaming and if you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into the face of our only son the pure joy radiating from her would blind you.

Wanda was a lifelong resident of Thibodaux, the daughter of Clarence T. Chiasson and Adeline Chiasson, She was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly.

She loved family game nights, sitting outside, and traveling to visit the Thoroughbred horse farms in Lexington, Ky. CURLIN was her favorite. She was an animal lover and could see God's beauty and grace everywhere she went.

The relationship she had with her sisters and brothers were like no other. Wanda loved her family visiting her but most of all she adored girls' trip weekends with her sisters. Up until her illness, she was an avid volunteer at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Wanda will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Swafford; son Harrison Brandon Swafford and wife Sierr Nicole Hartesty Swafford; brothers Clarence "Butch" Thomas Chiasson Jr., Bruce Chiasson, Joey Chiasson and Bobby Chiasson; and sisters Brenda Thibodeaux, Nancy Sonnier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Thomas Chiasson Sr. and Adeline Chiasson.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
