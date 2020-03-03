|
Wanda Trosclair Dempster, 83, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by son, Jeffrey Dempster and wife, Gwyn; daughters, Jennifer Cazenave and husband, Steven, and Rebecca Becnel and husband, Kenneth; eight grandchildren, Beau, Blain, and Brett Cazenave, Sara and Jeffrey Jr. Dempster, Andrea Cunningham, and Lindsay and Michelle Becnel; great-grandchildren, Victor, Adaline, and Lainey Cazenave, and Chloe and Cohen Cunningham; and sisters, Nettie Borne and Mona Falgout.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Maxion Dempster; and parents, Edmond and Beatrice Trosclair.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020