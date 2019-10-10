Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Gray, LA
Wardell Heard Obituary
Wardell "Walkie" Heard, a retired employee of the City of Thibodaux and a well-known DJ called "Plastic", departed this life Monday, Sep. 30, 2019. He was 59, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visiting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux and from 8 a.m. until religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Gray. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

Wardell is survived by his wife, Darlene Johnson Heard; sons, Daniel Johnson Heard, Wardell Johnson Heard Jr. and Jerald Johnson Heard; daughter, Chassidy Johnson Heard; brother, Tyrone; 13 grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jr. and Geraldine Heard; one sister; two brothers; and grandparents.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
