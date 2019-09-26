|
|
Warner Price departed this life on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma. He was 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Thibodaux. Cremation to follow services.
Warner is survived by four step-sisters; one step-brother; a devoted step-sister, Louise P. Ross; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Hezekiah Price Sr.; one step-brother; and two brothers.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019