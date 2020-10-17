1/1
Warren A. Robichaux Jr.
Warren A. Robichaux, Jr.
Raceland - Warren A. Robichaux, Jr., a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home of Raceland on Tuesday, October 20th from 9 am until 10:30 am. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church at 11 am with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Warren is survived by his wife, Cathy Rogers Robichaux; son, Michael Robichaux; daughters, Marcie Caramonta (Terry), Kelly Dufrene (Drake); 13 grandchildren, Bailey, Abbie, Gavin, Nicholas, Lana, Brody, Brooklyn, Kaden, Ethan, Emma, Reese, Rylee, Silas; brothers, Paul and Aaron Robichaux; sisters, Kim Robichaux and Valerie Curole.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Sr. and Ruth Robichaux; son, David Robichaux.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
