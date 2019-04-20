|
|
Warren Adam "Corusse" Robichaux Sr., 86, a native of Raceland and resident of Chauvin, passed away April 17, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in St. Elie Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Vially Domangue Robichaux; sons, Warren Robichaux Jr. (Cathy), Paul Robichaux (Anne) and Aaron Robichaux (Kelly); daughters, Kim Robichaux (Desi) and Valerie Curole (Danny); sister, Gayle Naquin (Bobby); 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merille Robichaux Sr. and Elmire Danos Robichaux; infant son, Mark Anthony Robichaux; three brothers; two sisters; and grandchild, David "Pep" Robichaux.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff members of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Journey Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to a .
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019