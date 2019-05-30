Home

Warren Andrew Rink

Warren Andrew Rink Obituary
Warren Andrew Rink, 77, Kokomo, passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday May 28, 2019, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo; born on August 11, 1941, in Morgan City, the son of the late Alcide A. and Mary (Moore) Rink. On January 29, 1966, he married Katheryn Sewell and she survives.

Warren was a 1961 graduate of Morgan City High School, and a graduate of Northwestern University where he earned a degree in electronics. He served with the United States Army from 1963-1966.

Warren worked for Welex and Lowe's in Houma. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church. Early in his marriage Warren trusted in Jesus as his savior and throughout his life he served actively in churches he attended.

Along with his wife, Katheryn, Warren is survived by his children, Warren Andrew (Rebecca) Rink II and Wendy (Dan) Murphy; grandchildren Whitney (Elisha) Andrews, Kimberly Rink, Wesley Rink, William Rink, Bennett Rink, Julia Murphy, Shawn Murphy and Sarah Murphy; great-grandchildren Ezra Rink and Rhydian LeBoeuf; and sisters Helen Toups and Betty (Don) Romaire.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Wayne Rink; and brother, Jimmy Rink.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 1, at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Rd. in Kokomo, with Pastor Keith Treadway and Dan Murphy officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. The family will receive friends after the services. Another memorial service will be held at a later date in Morgan City. Memorial contributions may be made in Warren's memory to Bible Baptist Church.

Stout and Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 30 to May 31, 2019
