Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
Warren Joseph Obituary
Warren Joseph, 79, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his residence.

Private funeral service limited to immediate family will be held on Friday, April 3, at Kennedy

Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Morristown Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Elonora W. Joseph; sons Blake (Jacqueline) Joseph and Chad Joseph; daughter Demetria Joseph; brother L. C. (Geraldine) Joseph; godchild Romell Washington; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Sr. and Cornelius Joseph; son Rene Joseph; brothers Alcy Joseph, Ernest Joseph, Sr., Jessie Joseph Sr., Willie and Clarence Joseph; sisters Thelma Lewis, Rose Mary Reed and Irma Joseph; and godchild Sheldon Tucker.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
