Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Warren LaCoste
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Burial
Following Services
St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
Warren LaCoste
Warren Joseph LaCoste Sr.


1943 - 2020
Warren Joseph LaCoste Sr. Obituary
Warren Joseph LaCoste Sr., age 76, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 8:28 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday, Jan. 24 beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25 beginning at 8 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Warren is survived by his former wife, Melissa M. LaCoste Korte; sons, Warren J. "WJ" LaCoste Jr. and SrA Sean M. LaCoste; daughters, Christina LaCoste and Sabrina LaCoste; brothers, Leopold C. "Polo" LaCoste and wife Sharon, and Martin L. LaCoste Sr. and wife, Phala; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, James Francis Sr. and Leonore Frances LaCoste; brothers, James F. LaCoste Jr. and wife Lessie, William T. LaCoste and wife Edith, and Robert LaCoste.

Warren served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a past commander of the American Legion Post 31. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his dog, Peanut. He was a loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he has touched. Special thanks to Dr. Russell Henry and staff, Dr. Richard Abben and staff, Haydel Memorial Hospice, staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and friends Jeremy Billiot, Clint and Diane, Vivian, Holly, Malcolm and Jennifer, Harvey, and dearest friend, Steve Fontana.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is honored to serve the LaCoste family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
