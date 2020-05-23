Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren LaCoste, Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Joseph LaCoste, Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Joseph LaCoste, Jr. Obituary
Warren Joseph LaCoste, Jr., age 29, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Warren is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melissa Messina LaCoste Korte and husband, Steve Sr.; brother, Sean M. LaCoste; grandmother, Barbara Ann Hebert Messina; cousin, Melissa Pedigo Vegas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Joseph LaCoste Sr.; grandparents, James Francis Sr. and Leonore Fabregas LaCoste and Nick Anthony Messina Sr.; and great-grandmother, Lee Ida Robichaux Rodriguez.

Warren was a loving son, brother and grandson. He enjoyed playing video games and card games, drawing, writing, music and most of all, spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now