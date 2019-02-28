|
Warren "Pint" Jupiter departed this life on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 52, a native and resident of Napoleonville.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Warren is survived by his brothers, Roy, Eric, Michael (Ella) and Jeffery Jupiter; sisters Ula, Carolyn, Wanda, and Demestria Jupiter; stepsister, Janice Howard; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Jupiter and Jeffery Howard; sisters, Jeanette Jupiter, Audrey Howard Joshua, and Clara Randolph; nephew, Randall Jupiter; aunt, Ida Leal; maternal grandparents, Mattie Jupiter, and Robert Jupiter Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Fletcher Howard and Fannie Salton.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019