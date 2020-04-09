|
Warren Parker, Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 84, a native and resident of Belle Rose.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, at noon at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Belle Rose.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Parker; daughters Regina Williams, Debra (Ray) Grant, Detheria Parker, Gloria Parker and Tifanie (Edward) Scott; sons Warren (Janice) Parker, Jr., Isaih Lewis and Brian Bell; sister Edna Chamberlain; brothers Ervin (Barbara) Parker and Frazier (Corraine) Parker; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Rose Parker, Sr.; sons Robert Parker and Leroy Lewis, Jr.; three brothers and two sisters.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020