Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Parker Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Parker Sr. Obituary
Warren Parker, Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 84, a native and resident of Belle Rose.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, at noon at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Belle Rose.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Parker; daughters Regina Williams, Debra (Ray) Grant, Detheria Parker, Gloria Parker and Tifanie (Edward) Scott; sons Warren (Janice) Parker, Jr., Isaih Lewis and Brian Bell; sister Edna Chamberlain; brothers Ervin (Barbara) Parker and Frazier (Corraine) Parker; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Rose Parker, Sr.; sons Robert Parker and Leroy Lewis, Jr.; three brothers and two sisters.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -