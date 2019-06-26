Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Warren Bourque
Warren Paul Bourque, age 71, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the services at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, with a military service at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28.

Warren is survived by his wife of 49 years, Katherine Marie Guidry Bourque; son Dave D. Bourque and fiancé Michelle "Chelle" Guidry; daughter Nicole R. Bourque and husband David Ellis; brother Raywood Bourque and wife Gale and Kent Bourque and wife Linda.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Sr. and Theresa Breaux Bourque, and brother, Oscar "Frenchie" Bourque Jr. and wife Betty.

Warren was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. He served in the U.S. Army as an E-4 during the Vietnam conflict and was a recipient of the Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Rifles M-16 and M-14.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting pool and fixing things. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 26 to June 27, 2019
