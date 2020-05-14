Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
12:30 PM
First Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Warren Powell Obituary
Warren Powell departed this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence in Belle Rose. He was 78, and a native of New Orleans.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose.

Warren is survived by his sons, Melvin and Rimsky Powell; daughter, Kimberly Powell; former wife, Barbara Powell; brother, Edward Powell; sisters, Regina and Theresa Powell; grandchildren Melvin Powell, Mason Powell, Paislee Brown, Rimsky Powell Jr. and Devaunte Powell; caretaker and best friend, Marvin Robinson; niece, Carmelita Powell Black; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Willie Powell Sr.; and his twin brother, Willie Powell Jr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 14 to May 15, 2020
