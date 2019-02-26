|
Wave "Snake-eye" Hotard Sr., 86, a native of Gheens and resident of Raceland, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019.
A private service will be held in Rogers Cemetery on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Anna Lee Touro Hotard; sons, Michael Joseph Hotard and Wave Hotard Jr.; daughter, Sandra Ann Hotard Brupbacher; brother, Fallon Hotard; sisters, Gail Nickolas and Brenda Hotard; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Derek, Nicole, Stacy, Paige, Gary Jr., Tracy, and Laine; and great-grandchildren, Lane, Cole, Kyle, Madison, Payton, Taylor, Conner, Reece, Max, George, Tyler Jr. and Skyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Enola Dominique Hotard; six brothers; and three sisters.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019