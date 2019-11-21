|
|
Wayne Anthony Boykins, 58, a native and resident of Houma, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial following in Live Oak Cemetery in Gibson.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Grace Collins-Boykins; son, Dwayne A. (Megan Morris) Boykin; father, John D. Boykin; and sister, Sandra L. Boykin
He was preceded in death by his mother, Yvonne Short-Boykin; brother, Dwayne Anthony Boykin; and grandparents, Ora C. Matthews and Clarence Short Sr. and Peter and Rosadell Smith-Boykin
Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019