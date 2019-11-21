Home

Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Wayne Boykins
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Funeral Home Chapel
230 S. Hollywood Rd.
Houma, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Funeral Home Chapel
230 S. Hollywood Rd.
Houma, LA
Wayne Anthony Boykins


1961 - 2019
Wayne Anthony Boykins Obituary
Wayne Anthony Boykins, 58, a native and resident of Houma, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial following in Live Oak Cemetery in Gibson.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Grace Collins-Boykins; son, Dwayne A. (Megan Morris) Boykin; father, John D. Boykin; and sister, Sandra L. Boykin

He was preceded in death by his mother, Yvonne Short-Boykin; brother, Dwayne Anthony Boykin; and grandparents, Ora C. Matthews and Clarence Short Sr. and Peter and Rosadell Smith-Boykin

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
