Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Wayne Garibaldi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maria Immacolata Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Maria Immacolata Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Garibaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Anthony Garibaldi


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Anthony Garibaldi Obituary
Wayne Anthony Garibaldi, 73, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Houma. He was a 1964 graduate of Terrebonne High School.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Wayne is survived by the love of his life and wife of 53 years Linda Dupre Garibaldi; his daughter, Dawn Garibaldi Bernard (Randy); sons Barry Garibaldi and Alex Garibaldi (Tabitha Bullman); grandchildren Sarah Bernard and Spencer Bernard; sister Dana Henry; and a large and loving extended family and many lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Falgout Garibaldi and Tony A. Garibaldi; paternal grandparents Antoine Garibaldi and Jean Constrantiche Garibaldi; and maternal grandparents Wilken Falgout and Victoria Melancon Falgout.

Wayne was a master auto mechanic, drag racer, engine builder, and overall car enthusiast. He is remembered for his winning race cars Red Fox, Red Fox II and Red Fox III racing at Southland Dragway, LaPlace Dragway, State Capitol Dragway, No Problem Raceway and others. He had many wins as a driver and as an owner and crew chief.

Wayne was a proud veteran and served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or a mass in memory of Wayne.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now