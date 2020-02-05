|
|
Wayne Anthony Garibaldi, 73, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Houma. He was a 1964 graduate of Terrebonne High School.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Wayne is survived by the love of his life and wife of 53 years Linda Dupre Garibaldi; his daughter, Dawn Garibaldi Bernard (Randy); sons Barry Garibaldi and Alex Garibaldi (Tabitha Bullman); grandchildren Sarah Bernard and Spencer Bernard; sister Dana Henry; and a large and loving extended family and many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Falgout Garibaldi and Tony A. Garibaldi; paternal grandparents Antoine Garibaldi and Jean Constrantiche Garibaldi; and maternal grandparents Wilken Falgout and Victoria Melancon Falgout.
Wayne was a master auto mechanic, drag racer, engine builder, and overall car enthusiast. He is remembered for his winning race cars Red Fox, Red Fox II and Red Fox III racing at Southland Dragway, LaPlace Dragway, State Capitol Dragway, No Problem Raceway and others. He had many wins as a driver and as an owner and crew chief.
Wayne was a proud veteran and served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or a mass in memory of Wayne.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020