Wayne Granier Obituary
Wayne "Spain" Granier, 56, a native of Kraemer, born Jan. 12, 1963, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, due to terminal cancer.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Kraemer. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Martyr Cemetery in Kraemer.

He is survived by his five children, James, Katherine LaZaydah, Lazaylahn, Lamiyah and Lameyah Granier; his twin brother, Duane; sisters, Carla Cortez and Rachel Dominique; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Kathy Candies Granier; grandson, Vaughn Armstrong; and grandparents, Morris and Virgie Granier and Bull and Ella Dufrene.

Wayne's passion was building furniture with old cypress wood. He lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by everyone that loved him.

The family would like to thank all that helped Wayne, especially Clint "Flap" Granier for being there until his final hour.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
