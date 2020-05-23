Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Wayne Hampton Morgan Obituary
Wayne Hampton Morgan, 78, a native of Cusseta, Ga., and resident of Houma, passed away on May 21, 2020.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Gwen Austin Morgan; sisters, Christine Johnson and her husband Roy, Martha Stanley and her late husband Tom; stepchildren, Carl Dupre Jr. and wife Stephanie, Angela Olivier and husband Mark; and step-grandchild, Carlo Dupre.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Morgan and Nonie Belle Johnson Morgan; brothers, Lewis Morgan and Arnold Morgan; and sister, Carolyn Reed and her late husband J.N. Reed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 25, 2020
