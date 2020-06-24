Wayne Joseph
Wayne Joseph, 58, a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Donaldsonville.

His celebration of life service will be held at Kennedy Funeral Home and burial in Brooklyn Cemetery in Raceland.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Alana J. Thomas; parents, Early and Ola Mae Thomas; sisters, Patricia (Claude) Baptiste Jr., Paulette (Floyd) Sewire, and Gwendolyn (Ricky) Sylvester; brothers, Kerry Thomas, Carl Thomas, Curtis (Darlene) Thomas, Rodney (Emma) Thomas and Paul (Barbara) Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ben and Stella Thomas; and sister, Audrey Thomas Culbreath.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
