Wayne Joseph Barras, 72, a native of Chacahoula and resident of Houma, passed away March 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Burial will take place at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Loretta Baye Barras; children, Jennifer Chambers and husband, Pat of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Benjamin Barras and wife, Courtney of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; grandchildren, Matthew, Tanner and Dillon Chambers and Levi and Milly Barras; sisters, Faye Pellegrin (Duaine) and Patsy Himel; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Waldon and Virginia Guillot Barras.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army Reserves from '67 to '72. He retired from Sears after 39 years and enjoyed doing handyman work for his family and friends and could be called on at any time.
Wayne also loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the attending staff at TGMC, especially Dr. Wade, Dr. Anil and nurses, Robert and John, as well as previous physician, Dr. Hellman.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019