Wayne Joseph (Mongo) Bourgeois, a native and resident of Thibodaux, entered into Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on April 11, 2020, at the age of 58.
Wayne was an avid football fan and enjoyed "coaching" the Saints and LSU Tigers from his couch. He enjoyed giving back to his community. He spent time as a volunteer firefighter for the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed meeting and talking with people. Wayne especially enjoyed the Thibodaux Firemen's Fair and Mardi Gras.
Wayne is survived by his siblings: Ray Bourgeois and wife, Carla of Belmont, NC; Cheryl and husband, Martin Redmond of Carlyss, LA; Karen and husband, Rene Richardson of Thibodaux; Aaron (Pookie) Bourgeois and wife, Binky of Lake Charles, LA; and Nadine and husband, Brett Hunt of Mandeville, LA.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Sarah Roussel; Courtney Berry, Caleb and Aaron Redmond, Austin Bourgeois, Dustin and Hazel Hunt, and Cindy, Joseph, Daisy, and Jenifer; and his great-nieces and nephews, Urijah, Sailor and Liam Berry, and Iris Redmond.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Josie Bourgeois of Thibodaux.
As a result of COVID-19 there will be no funeral services. There will be a private graveside memorial service at St. Joseph Cemetery with Wayne's siblings.
